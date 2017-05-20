Fiji Time: 4:38 PM on Saturday 20 May

Baber names 13-member team

WAISALE KOROIWASA
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Update: 2:58PM WHILE the Fiji 7s team is heading to the first day of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in London today, coach Gareth Baber has named his 13-member team.

Named in the team and expected to play his first game for the national team is Wardens' player Josua Vakurunabili.

He replaces Mesulame Kunavula who was injured in Paris last week.

Team: Paula Dranisinukula, Jasa Veremalua, Kalione Nasoko, Setareki Bituniyata, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Vakurunabili, Osea Kolinisau, Waisea Nacuqu, Glen Cakautini, Amenoni Nasilasila, Samu Bale, Vatemo Ravouvou, and Jerry Tuwai.








