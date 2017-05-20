Fiji Time: 4:38 PM on Saturday 20 May

Police Commissioner concerned with vehicle abuse

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Update: 2:42PM THE unauthorised use of vehicles by police officers resulting in write-offs worth more than $50,000 is unacceptable, says Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Brig-Gen Qiliho made this statement during the conclusion of the Motorcyclist Training Course for officers from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

He said he was still concerned with the attitude of some officers who had the tendency to abuse vehicles.

"If you're using the vehicles for its intended purpose, you have nothing to worry about," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"But if you are speeding traveling at 100km in a 50km zone without a reason, then I will not accept any excuses in the event of an accident because that is a clear case of abuse."

Brig-Gen Qiliho said once the officers qualified as authorized riders, motorists should expect more responsibilities.








