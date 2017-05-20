E-ticketing the game changer: Chand

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji business analyst Praneel Chand explains the use of the e-ticketing machine at the FBOA annual general meeting. Picture: TIMOCI VULA

Update: 12:03PM THE Fiji Bus Operators Association says e-ticketing is the game changer in Fiji, given the provision of opportunities for bus operators and enhanced user experiences for its customers.

FBOA president Parmod Chand made this comment in his address at the convention today noting the long tumultuous journey association members had had in developing e-ticketing as a viable alternative to current cash-based payments.

"In many instances, the realisation of e-ticketing appeared to be too far-fetched and a shifting goal post. But our persistence and perseverance has finally paid off," Mr Chand said, citing support from the Government and Vodafone Fiji.

"E-ticketing will ensure that the bus industry is efficient and geared to provide quality innovative services to the commuting public."