Two die in Sabeto road accident; others in hospital

Update: 11:45AM TWO people died following an accident at the Sabeto Valley Road yesterday afternoon in Nadi.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said it was alleged the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to dodge a pothole resulting in the accident.

Six people were traveling in the vehicle when the accident happened.

She said one of the passengers was in a critical condition and the driver and other passengers were also admitted in hospital.

The current road death toll is 15 compared to 18 for the same period last year.