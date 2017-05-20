Fiji Time: 4:38 PM on Saturday 20 May

Bus operators talk e-ticketing

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Update: 11:33AM THE Fiji Bus Operators Association annual convention was officially launched at the Novotel in Lami this morning by the Attorney General and acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Not mincing his words, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told the bus operators that they needed to solve their internal issues first before they could come together to further develop and grow the industry.

He cited the national budget consultations being conducted around the country, and how students particularly in Vanua Levu are usually deprived of bus services to their respective villages.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said those were real issues and the industry will need to act on those issues, particularly with Government initiatives planned for the bus services industry.

This year's AGM is themed 'Electronic-ticketing: Dawn of a new era', which the association says is a reflection of the hope that e-ticketing will finally be rolled out across the industry, and bring in much-needed improvement in the sector.

The AGM will be held this afternoon.

More than 100 bus operators and stakeholders are attending the one-day meet.








