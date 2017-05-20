Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

EU, ACP fund region

Manasa Kalouniviti
Saturday, May 20, 2017

THE EU announced funding support of 800 million euros ($F1 billion) for the Pacific region until 2020, with around half earmarked for climate action.

The announcement was made through an EU press release yesterday stating that the EU and 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) developing countries had reaffirmed their strong and steadfast commitment to full implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

And they are urging all partners to keep up the momentum that was created in 2015.

The release also stated that the EU would also provide 3m euros ($F7m) to support Fiji's COP23 presidency.

The EU and the ACP bloc together make up more than half of the signatories to the agreement on climate change.

This call was made by the group at a UN climate change conference in Bonn, ahead of the upcoming G7 and G20 leaders' summits and the next annual UN climate negotiations (COP23) in November, which would gather world governments to turn the global climate commitments into action.

European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias CaÃ±ete said: "Today more than ever, Europe stands by its long-term partners most vulnerable to climate change.

"We, the developed and developing countries together, will defend the Paris Agreement. We are all in and our joint commitment to this agreement today is as in Paris: irreversible and non-negotiable."

ACP secretary-general Patrick Gomes said: "The longstanding, ongoing co-operation between the ACP group and the EU shows we are serious about addressing the impacts of climate change.

"Implementing the Paris Agreement is not only about ensuring the very survival of the 79 ACP countries, but also about building sustainable, resilient and prosperous economies and societies worldwide."

The ACP group and EU have agreed on common positions on the next steps to implement the Paris Agreement and strengthened cooperation to promote low-emission, climate-resilient development and they have stressed the need to finalise the Paris Agreement work program by 2018.

"This will be vital to ensure all countries can swiftly put their national climate plans into action, in order to contribute to the global goals," the press release stated.

The UN climate conference ended on Thursday in Bonn, Germany, and it prepared the ground for the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23), to be held on November 6-17, 2017 in Bonn.








