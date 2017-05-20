Aust provides $6m support for COP 23

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Concetta Fierravanti-Wells speaks to Fijian PM Voreqe Bainimarama in an earlier meeting this year. Picture: File

AUSTRALIA would provide $6 millon in funding to support Fiji's presidency at COP 23 in September.

The funding, announced on Thursday by Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, has been divided into two components.

$4m would be used to support the establishment and operation of Fiji's COP 23 secretariat and $2m to support regional consultations that would ensure all Pacific countries have an opportunity to contribute to Fiji's presidency.

"Fiji will be the first Small Island Developing State to hold the Presidency. It will play a leading role in developing rules to implement the Paris Agreement to ensure global action against climate change, and bring Pacific perspectives to discussion," Ms Fierravanti-Wells said.

"145 countries have ratified the Paris Agreement. COP 23 will showcase steps countries are taking toward a low-emissions, climate-resilient global economy.

"And over the next four years, Australia will provide $300m to Pacific countries to tackle climate change, including $75m for disaster preparedness.

"This complements Australia's contribution of $200m over four years to the Green Climate Fund."