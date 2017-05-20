Fiji Time: 10:48 AM on Saturday 20 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Party makes vow

Mere Naleba
Saturday, May 20, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party would remove the tertiary loan scheme if it forms the next Government.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka said if a SODELPA government was formed, it would convert existing loans to scholarships and offer scholarships to all tertiary students who wished to study.

Mr Rabuka said the move would extend free education to tertiary institutions as well.

He said his Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei Party (SVT) had introduced tertiary free education through the scholarships which was further extended by the Laisenia Qarase-led Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua (SDL), with the FijiFirst Government adding Form 7 (Year 13) education to the list.

He said the free education development was the duty of every government.

"A SODELPA government will remove the student loan scheme and replace it with a scholarship scheme for all citizens who wish to study and who are admitted to the courses which meet the human resources needs of the nation," Mr Rabuka said.

"But students will serve a bond which is requirement to work in Fiji, for the duration of their term of sponsorship."

He said students would be required to meet the pre-requisite qualification for the courses and receive offer letters from the tertiary institution.

He said with the tertiary loans converted to scholarships, recipients would not have to repay their loans.

"Scholarships will be offered in the areas of priority of the Government, meaning in the areas where Fiji requires certain profession and trades, to benefit the nation.

"There will be no more tertiary student loans," Mr Rabuka said.

He said the party was not in favour of the 200 per cent penalty currently levied by the Government.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Paddlers begin marathon clean up
  2. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads
  3. Families live in fear after home invasions
  4. Owners want nightclub hours extended
  5. 69,792 cases for SCGC
  6. PM: Bula spirit for COP 23
  7. Second bridge for Labasa
  8. Talks hear of importance of research
  9. More free press, less control: Poll
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  4. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)