Party makes vow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka speaks during a panel discussion. Picture: File

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party would remove the tertiary loan scheme if it forms the next Government.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka said if a SODELPA government was formed, it would convert existing loans to scholarships and offer scholarships to all tertiary students who wished to study.

Mr Rabuka said the move would extend free education to tertiary institutions as well.

He said his Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei Party (SVT) had introduced tertiary free education through the scholarships which was further extended by the Laisenia Qarase-led Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua (SDL), with the FijiFirst Government adding Form 7 (Year 13) education to the list.

He said the free education development was the duty of every government.

"A SODELPA government will remove the student loan scheme and replace it with a scholarship scheme for all citizens who wish to study and who are admitted to the courses which meet the human resources needs of the nation," Mr Rabuka said.

"But students will serve a bond which is requirement to work in Fiji, for the duration of their term of sponsorship."

He said students would be required to meet the pre-requisite qualification for the courses and receive offer letters from the tertiary institution.

He said with the tertiary loans converted to scholarships, recipients would not have to repay their loans.

"Scholarships will be offered in the areas of priority of the Government, meaning in the areas where Fiji requires certain profession and trades, to benefit the nation.

"There will be no more tertiary student loans," Mr Rabuka said.

He said the party was not in favour of the 200 per cent penalty currently levied by the Government.