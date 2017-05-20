Opposition 'anticipates May Parliament debate'

/ Front page / News

THE Opposition is ready and anticipating robust debate on critical issues for the May Parliament sitting that begins next Monday.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa said they would be filing a number of motions during the next session.

These included issues on the Tertiary Education Loan and Scholarship (TELS), queues at banks, fencing at Government House, resourcing the Police, moneylending, compensation for resource owners for film production, railway network for densely populated areas, the National Health Commission and the reinstatement of the Ratu Sukuna Day.

Ro Teimumu said she also hoped this month's sitting would not comprise a lot of ministerial statements.

"They are monologues, most times repeating tired old lines and serve no useful purpose," Ro Teimumu said.

"The four days belong to the FijiFirst Government and it is up to them to include what they want in the order paper but we hope they don't throw out our motions and fill those days with inconsequential items.

"Our people deserve the best from their Parliament and the Opposition is geared up to delivering on what they expect."

Ro Teimumu added the Opposition would be asking Government questions on the civil service reform, the oil spill in the Suva Harbour, employment taxation, roadworks in key areas, Levuka Public School hostel, special constables, waste management system, prison services and other issues.