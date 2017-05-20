Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

State focuses on weather forecasting

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 20, 2017

GOVERNMENT is adapting to long-term climate change by ensuring the Fiji Meteorological Service was kept abreast of the latest developments in forecasting.

This was the message from Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Kumar, at the 2017 World Meteorological Day celebrations in Rakiraki yesterday.

He said by ensuring weather forecasters and climatologists were well-informed, the wider community could be better prepared for climate-related events.

"The best way to adapt to long term climate change is to build resilience to current climate variability," he said.

"To this effect, the Government, through the Fiji Meteorological and Hydrological Service, is working with the World Meteorological Organisation and partners to not only improve climate services but provide capacity building training to develop the understanding and knowledge of climatologists in the region."

Mr Kumar added that given the reality of how extreme weather conditions impacted the country, Government was keen on developing the resilience of communities most vulnerable to climate change.

"Let me assure you all that the Government, through FMS, is committed to the people of Fiji for providing services aimed at preventing loss of lives and reduce damages to properties caused by disasters and other catastrophic events related to weather, climate and water.

"FMS also aims to advance the universal goal of sustainable development, disaster risk reduction and climate change and safeguard the environment and the climate for present and future generations."








