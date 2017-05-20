Termites warning

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tui Nalawa Ratu Epeli Niudamu (right) stresses a point during the Nalawa tikina council meeting at Nausori Village in Ra on Wednesday. Picture: KALESI MELE

VILLAGERS of Nalawa, Ra, have been urged to use treated timber when building homes, to avoid attracting termites.

Biosecurity project officer (Termites) Lemeki Ratucicivi said with termite infestation being an issue in Lautoka, there was a chance it could spread further to the rest of the Western Division.

"These creatures live on the ground and their food is in the timber," he said.

"They reside within three to sixteen feet under the ground so when they do come up for food it's as a large group."

He made the comments at the Nalawa tikina (district) meeting held at Nausori Village on Wednesday.

Mr Ratucicivi said termites fed on all timber.

"The only way you can ensure that they don't feed on it is to use treated timber."

He added families should have their homes checked.

"There are cases where foundations of homes — particularly wooden ones — just collapse and we would like to safeguard families against this."