Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Oil spill response

Litia Cava
Saturday, May 20, 2017

THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) now has oil spill response equipment ready to be deployed on the MV Southern Phoenix.

MSAF chief executive officer John Tunidau said they were ready to implement any clean-up process to ensure Fiji's marine environment remained safe from pollutants from the sunken ship.

He said a salvage team was using an oil skimmer to assist MSAF in removing oil contained within the boomed area around the MV Southern Phoenix.

In a statement, Mr Tunidau said MSAF had made ready two oil skimmers, if required to be deployed to remove the oil.

"Salvage operations continue and 25 containers have so far been recovered from the site. One trailer has also been recovered," Mr Tunidau said.

"The salvage team continue to dive daily to ensure any leak is detected immediately and rectified."

An oil skimmer is a device that separated oil floating on a liquid surface.

They are used for a variety of applications such as oil spill response, as a part of oily water treatment systems, removing oil from machine tool coolant and removing oil from aqueous parts washers.

He said the authority and the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited (FPCL) continued to monitor the situation and had response teams on standby in case of an emergency.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Paddlers begin marathon clean up
  2. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads
  3. Families live in fear after home invasions
  4. Owners want nightclub hours extended
  5. 69,792 cases for SCGC
  6. PM: Bula spirit for COP 23
  7. Second bridge for Labasa
  8. Talks hear of importance of research
  9. More free press, less control: Poll
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  4. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)