/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Containers from MV Pheonix strapped to the side of a ship at the Suva harbour after they were salvaged yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) now has oil spill response equipment ready to be deployed on the MV Southern Phoenix.

MSAF chief executive officer John Tunidau said they were ready to implement any clean-up process to ensure Fiji's marine environment remained safe from pollutants from the sunken ship.

He said a salvage team was using an oil skimmer to assist MSAF in removing oil contained within the boomed area around the MV Southern Phoenix.

In a statement, Mr Tunidau said MSAF had made ready two oil skimmers, if required to be deployed to remove the oil.

"Salvage operations continue and 25 containers have so far been recovered from the site. One trailer has also been recovered," Mr Tunidau said.

"The salvage team continue to dive daily to ensure any leak is detected immediately and rectified."

An oil skimmer is a device that separated oil floating on a liquid surface.

They are used for a variety of applications such as oil spill response, as a part of oily water treatment systems, removing oil from machine tool coolant and removing oil from aqueous parts washers.

He said the authority and the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited (FPCL) continued to monitor the situation and had response teams on standby in case of an emergency.