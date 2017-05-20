Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Carbon emissions 'flat' despite global growth

Avinesh Gopal
Saturday, May 20, 2017

THE growth in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) between 2000 and 2010 were larger than the previous three decades.

However, carbon emissions for the past three years was flat even though there was a growth in the global economy last year.

Dr Brigitte Knopf, the secretary general of Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change in Germany, revealed this to foreign journalists in Berlin.

She said about half of the cumulative carbon emissions occurred in the past 40 years.

"The stabilisation of atmospheric GHG concentration requires moving away from business as usual," she said.

Dr Knopf said emissions had to be reduced at an unprecedented rate by the middle of this century.

She said delaying emissions reductions increased the difficulty and narrowed the options for mitigation.

"Climate change mitigation can result in co-benefits for human health and other societal goals," she said.

"These influences can be substantial although often difficult to quantify and have not yet been thoroughly assessed in the literature.

"Reducing energy demand through efficiency enhancements and behaviourial changes is a key mitigation strategy," said Dr Knopf.

Meanwhile, 17 journalists from different parts of the world attending a climate change training workshop in Berlin were taken on a field visit on Wednesday.

The group were awed by what they saw at EUREF, which dealt with energy-related issues.

The workshop ends next Tuesday after the conclusion of the two-day Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

Fiji is also expected to be represented at the high level international dialogue. The Petersberg Climate Dialogue was started by Germany and first held in Bonn in 2010.

Since 2012, it was held annually in Berlin around May or June.

Between 30 and 45 ministers from invited countries attend the annual dialogue.








