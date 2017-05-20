Church speaks on Bill

/ Front page / News

THE general definitions of actions prohibited in the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill (Bill No. 28 of 2016) will silence the essential independent accountability of agencies such as the media, civil society, religious organisations and others.

This was the view of the Methodist Church in its submission on the Bill to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights on Thursday.

Methodist Church vice president Apisalome Tudreu said the proposed provisions would make it an offence for the electorate to hold their elected representatives and their leaders accountable and this was a basic requirement of democracy and good governance.

"The right to free speech gives voters the power to check against abuse of power by parliamentarians and that legislations passed are fair, ensure justice, equitable and pleasing to society," he said.

Mr Tudreu said the church participated because of its role and that was to serve the needs of the society.

"What is considered thre­a­tening and defamatory sho­uld be left to the laws that apply to others," he said.