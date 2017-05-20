Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Gospel group seals album deal

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, May 20, 2017

THE Dokidoki Gospel music group now has a medium to reach nearly all its listeners around the country.

This is after the group signed a sole distributor deal with Exotic Music Fiji, giving the company the rights to distribute the group's volume seven album titled Yaloqu E Tagica Tu.

Group manager Kele­ra Lote thanked the management of Exotic Music Fiji for accepting the group's latest volume.

"I want to thank God firstly for getting us here. Exotic Music Fiji is a big company and we hope to work together with Exotic Music Fiji. In this volume we have 12 gospel songs and we are looking forward to getting this out there for our listeners," Ms Lote said.

Exotic Music Fiji video editor Iliesa Lesianawai said they looked forward to working with the group in the future to record and sell more albums Fiji wide.








