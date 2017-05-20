Schools' watch scheme

/ Front page / News

AN increase in indecent assault, child abuse and criminal activities has prompted the Fiji Police Force to set up the Lami School Watch initiative.

With a total population of less than 20,000 people and a national ratio of police officers to population of 1:1000, it is an initiative between the Fiji Police Force and the 11 schools within the Lami area to combat criminal activities.

Lami Station Officer Inspector Ruci Nasemiri said with this initiative students had the opportunity to help police tackle crime.

She said the students and their peers could inform teachers of suspected criminal activities and in the process they could and would always be protected.

"In Lami there are not so much criminal activities, but one thing we have seen is an increase in is indecent assault and child abuse. So by setting this up we hope the students can help their friends who are often abused. Helping in the sense that they have the chance to report to their teachers if they see or hear that one of their friends is or are being abused. In this process the students can be protected."

Chief guest at the launch of the watch initiative Senior Superintendent Waqa Cavuilati said safety and security began at home.

"For our young men and women who are here today, your safety and security is in your hands. If you are living in the village or in the rural area, we must work hard to provide for ourselves before we can provide for and look after others and our future," he said.

"Today we come together as a school community with your police force to form that partnership with enthusiasm and hope of building the Lami district school communities to be safer, secure and conducive to forming our young students to be great and responsible leaders tomorrow."