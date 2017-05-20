/ Front page / News

ALLEGED rapist and murderer Josua Colanaudolu yesterday claimed he was assaulted by police and forced to confess to the rape and murder of a 14-year-old-girl.

He told the High Court in Suva yesterday that police officers took him to a roundabout behind the Pacific Harbour golf course and assaulted him to confess to the rape and murder allegation against him.

Mr Colanaudolu took the witness stand for his defence as the trial went into its fifth day before Justice Salesi Temo.

He is standing trial on 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction, murder and assault with intent to cause grievous harm.

In his evidence, Mr Colanaudolu said he started work at 8pm on March 12, last year.

He said he knocked off at 5am the next day after which he went straight to get breakfast and alcohol from a supermarket at Arts Village. Mr Colanaudolu said when he returned to buy alcohol at the same supermarket later that day, he met his boss, who he accompanied to watch a rugby match at Uprising Beach Resort also in Pacific Harbour.

He said they consumed beer there before he went home around 1pm.

When he returned home, he said, he only ate half his meal and fell off to sleep in their living room and was only woken by his wife in the wee hours of March 14 to farewell his half-brother who was leaving for New Zealand.

He denied waking up at any time during the night.

Mr Colanaudolu said when he was arrested by police a few days later, he was taken to the Pacific Harbour Police Post where he was allegedly threatened and accused of raping and killing the 14-year-old girl whose body was found abandoned along Loloma Beach in Pacific Harbour on March 14.

He alleged he was then taken to the said roundabout where he was blindfolded and had chilies inserted into him.

Mr Colanaudolu said it was painful and hot. He also claimed the officers repeatedly punched him when he denied these allegations.