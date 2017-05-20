Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Assessors give mixed opinion

Aqela Susu
Saturday, May 20, 2017

FIVE men charged with causing the death of a 36-year-old man at Nadonumai in Lami, three years ago, will know their fate next Monday when Justice Vinsent Perera delivers his judgment on the case.

This was after the three assessors delivered a mixed opinion after the summing up of the case yesterday.

Sekope Toduadua and his son Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua along with Josese Tawake, Netani Takelo and James Netani are charged with one count of manslaughter. The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

Two assessors returned with a not guilty opinion for all accused persons, while the third assessor, found Mr Toduadua and his son, and Mr Netani guilty of the charge.

The same assessor, however, found Mr Tawake and Mr Takelo not guilty of the charge. The alleged offence took place in the afternoon of the said date when the victim was intoxicated.

It is alleged Mr Masi went to his sister-in-law's house where a scuffle broke out between him and the five accused persons. The matter has been adjourned to next Monday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Paddlers begin marathon clean up
  2. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads
  3. Families live in fear after home invasions
  4. Owners want nightclub hours extended
  5. 69,792 cases for SCGC
  6. PM: Bula spirit for COP 23
  7. Second bridge for Labasa
  8. Talks hear of importance of research
  9. More free press, less control: Poll
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  4. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)