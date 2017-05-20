Assessors give mixed opinion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sekope Toduadua, who is accused of the manslaughter of Savenaca Masi, outside the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FIVE men charged with causing the death of a 36-year-old man at Nadonumai in Lami, three years ago, will know their fate next Monday when Justice Vinsent Perera delivers his judgment on the case.

This was after the three assessors delivered a mixed opinion after the summing up of the case yesterday.

Sekope Toduadua and his son Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua along with Josese Tawake, Netani Takelo and James Netani are charged with one count of manslaughter. The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

Two assessors returned with a not guilty opinion for all accused persons, while the third assessor, found Mr Toduadua and his son, and Mr Netani guilty of the charge.

The same assessor, however, found Mr Tawake and Mr Takelo not guilty of the charge. The alleged offence took place in the afternoon of the said date when the victim was intoxicated.

It is alleged Mr Masi went to his sister-in-law's house where a scuffle broke out between him and the five accused persons. The matter has been adjourned to next Monday.