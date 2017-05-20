Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Families live in fear after home invasions

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 20, 2017

RESIDENTS in an upmarket Nadi community are living in fear after a number of burglaries and a home invasion this month.

Concerned Naisoso homeowners have begun regrouping a neighbourhood watch committee that had been dormant for some time because of the spike in criminal activity.

In the most recent incident, an expatriate couple was robbed by four men who allegedly entered their home and demanded cash.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the thieves allegedly threatened the couple and obtained their ATM card and PIN number.

Residents, who preferred anonymity, said two men stayed with the couple while another two drove the couple's vehicle to an ATM machine and withdrew about $2000.

They returned the couple's vehicle and made off with the cash on foot.

Reports of the couple being stripped of their clothes and assaulted are also circulating through the community.

Ms Naisoro said investigations into the incident were continuing.

"We have a report that suspects stole a few of the couple's items and car, however, they were not harmed nor is the issue of being strip searched true," she said.

In another incident at Legalega, a family lost most of their valuables after thieves broke in while they were at the movies.








