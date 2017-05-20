Nurses 'aid SDG aims'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Student nurses, from left, Alipate Sowane (left), Mouga Dyer, Frances Vularewa, Tepola Korovou and Kini Suli during International Nurses Day celebrations in Tamavua yesterday. Picture: RAMA

NURSES make up 62 per cent of the Fiji health services workforce, said director Nursing Selina Waqa at the end of the International Nurses Day commemoration yesterday.

Mrs Waqa said it was important for nurses to realise their role in assisting the country in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's).

"The 17 SDGs has Goal 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) and 6 (clean Water and Sanitation) directly connected to health and its applicability to nurses and the role they play, particularly for Goal 3 is significant and cannot be over-emphasised," she said.

"SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation is directly related to our environmental health sector."

A moment of silence was also observed during the event to remember the 14 nurses who passed away last year.-

The theme of this year's International Nurses Day is 'Nurses: A voice to lead-Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals'.-

Retired Nurses Association Fiji president,Lavinia Padarath in her address encouraged women nurses to take up leadership role in Government.-

Ms Padarath said that nurses play a vital role in the society and it was also important for them to be motivated to take up leadership roles as this would create a huge impact in the society.