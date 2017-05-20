Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Eggplant ban affects farmers

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 20, 2017

ABOUT 150 farmers and seven exporters have been affected by a ban on eggplant exports to New Zealand.

The fruit has been slapped with a temporary suspension after the NZ Ministry for Primary Industries intercepted eggs, live larvae and adult insects on a consignment of heat-treated fruit from Fiji last month.

New Zealand director Plants, Food and Environment, Peter Thomson said the consignment was discovered on April 21 this year.

"This is a significant risk to New Zealand as it indicates potential failure of the measures we require to prevent other pests such as fruit flies arriving at the New Zealand border. New Zealand is free of fruit fly," he said.

"As a result, we have temporarily suspended the importation of eggplants from Fiji while the necessary actions are taken. This only affects eggplants."

Mr Thomson said the New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries was collaborating with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to address the issue.

"MPI and the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) are working closely to resolve this situation.

"BAF is undertaking an audit, and once MPI is satisfied all the necessary steps are being taken to prevent this from happening again, MPI will lift the temporary suspension."

Fijian authorities said the ban had been in place since April 28.

Nadi-based heat treatment facility Nature's Way Co-operative Ltd has been facilitating the export of eggplants to New Zealand since 1995 with an average of 500 tonnes shipped annually.

To date, only 103 tonnes of the fruit has been exported to New Zealand.

"The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is in the process of conducting a full trace-back audit to determine where the failure occurred to allow a live insect to enter New Zealand from Fiji," said Nature's Way in a statement released yesterday.

"BAF is also working with the Fiji Ministry of Agriculture and other industry stakeholders to increase training and awareness for export farmers to help control these pests in the field."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Paddlers begin marathon clean up
  2. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads
  3. Families live in fear after home invasions
  4. Owners want nightclub hours extended
  5. 69,792 cases for SCGC
  6. PM: Bula spirit for COP 23
  7. Second bridge for Labasa
  8. Talks hear of importance of research
  9. More free press, less control: Poll
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  4. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)