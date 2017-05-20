Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

69,792 cases for SCGC

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 20, 2017

THE Sugar Cane Growers Council attended to 69,792 cases involving farmers' services, issues and disputes last year.

CEO Sundresh Chetty said weedicide sales topped their activities last year with the council conducting 31,456 sales.

This was followed by income tax return services and advise totalling 5321 and the facilitation of 3476 cane payment issues for growers.

"It was a very busy year and we made every effort to ensure that the sugarcane growers of this country were not disadvantaged in terms of service delivery," he said.

The SCGC also handled 2619 increase harvesting rate issues, 1957 cane access road issues and facilitated 1290 cane lorry wheel tax issues. The in-house lawyer employed by the council also undertook 1027 legal issues.

During consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill across the Western Division recently, farmers raised concerns about the appointments made by the Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar to the SCGC Board and called for elections for growers to choose who they wanted to represent them.

in the industry.








