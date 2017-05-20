Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Owners want nightclub hours extended

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 20, 2017

CLUB opening hours need to be extended in the North to enable nightclubs to earn revenue.

Speaking during the Labasa private sector national budget consultation on Thursday night, Pontoon Nightclub manager Ravin Kumar said the current closing hour was 1am.

Mr Kumar said revellers often started their clubbing hours at 11pm. "This means clubs normally have only two hours to sell liquor which is very less time considering they open from 8pm," he said.

"From the time the clubs open they are normally empty until 11pm.

"By extending clubbing hours, club owners can make maximum profit and revellers will enjoy themselves."

Mr Kumar said this was unfair considering nightclubs on Viti Levu closed at 3am.

Responding to these concerns Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said club owners needed to appreciate the fact that club opening hours had extended to 1am instead of 12am in the past.

"Labasa is a small town, we have extended the hours. Only nightclubbing hours in economic zones like Suva and Nadi are open until 3am because they are business economic zones," he said.

"In other places including heavy populated areas like Nausori and Lautoka they had also asked us for extensions but we said no because the general public do not want any more extensions to clubbing hours.

"We will however take note of your concern and your submission."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Paddlers begin marathon clean up
  2. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads
  3. Families live in fear after home invasions
  4. Owners want nightclub hours extended
  5. 69,792 cases for SCGC
  6. PM: Bula spirit for COP 23
  7. Second bridge for Labasa
  8. Talks hear of importance of research
  9. More free press, less control: Poll
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  4. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)