Owners want nightclub hours extended

/ Front page / News

CLUB opening hours need to be extended in the North to enable nightclubs to earn revenue.

Speaking during the Labasa private sector national budget consultation on Thursday night, Pontoon Nightclub manager Ravin Kumar said the current closing hour was 1am.

Mr Kumar said revellers often started their clubbing hours at 11pm. "This means clubs normally have only two hours to sell liquor which is very less time considering they open from 8pm," he said.

"From the time the clubs open they are normally empty until 11pm.

"By extending clubbing hours, club owners can make maximum profit and revellers will enjoy themselves."

Mr Kumar said this was unfair considering nightclubs on Viti Levu closed at 3am.

Responding to these concerns Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said club owners needed to appreciate the fact that club opening hours had extended to 1am instead of 12am in the past.

"Labasa is a small town, we have extended the hours. Only nightclubbing hours in economic zones like Suva and Nadi are open until 3am because they are business economic zones," he said.

"In other places including heavy populated areas like Nausori and Lautoka they had also asked us for extensions but we said no because the general public do not want any more extensions to clubbing hours.

"We will however take note of your concern and your submission."