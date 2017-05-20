Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Clean-up walk for new church

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, May 20, 2017

MEMBERS of the Labasa Methodist Indian Circuit have organised a 30 kilometre clean-up walk to raise funds along the Labasa Seaqaqa highway next weekend.

The funds, to be used for the construction of a new church that may cost $150,000 is a project that started 40 years ago with members who had passed on. Church senior pastor Reverend Lal Mohammed said the building which was being used for church services was old and needed repairs.

"The building was given to the circuit by the Madhavan family and we are forever grateful to them for allowing us to use their family home for over 20 years now," he said.

"But we need to build a new church for our members and that is why we are having this walk-a-thon to raise funds for the project.

"We didn't want this to be a walk only but a clean-up as well because we have a responsibility to keep our environment clean.

"The new church will be built near to the pastor's residence at James Madhavan St, and we would appreciate support from members around the world and all those who can help."

lend a helping hand in this project."

Cleanliness, Rev Mohammed said was next to Godliness and so it was important for the community to appreciate what God had given.

"We didn't just want to ask for fund to help us build the church but we wanted to help ourselves and do something in return of collecting the funds and that is why we are having this walk-a-thon."

Rev Mohammed said church members once published and sold recipe books and funds from the sale have been kept in a fixed account for this project.

"The new church will be built near the pastor's residents at James Madhavan Street and we wouldn't mind being supported by our members around the world and all those who can lend a helping hand in this project."








