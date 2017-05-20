'Past politicians' did not fix roads

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaks to students during the budget consultation in Savusavu yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

PAST politicians of Cakaudrove have failed to do their part in developing good roads, says Minister for Economy, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed -Khaiyum.

He made the comment during the national budget consultation at Monfort Technical Institute in Savusavu yesterday.

"Even though we are not from here, we are doing all this development that should have been done 15 to 20 years ago by past politicians who belong to this province," he said.

"In other words, we are spending money to catch up. There were politicians from Savusavu, Buca Bay and all those areas but they never fixed this Buca Bay roads and there were politicians from Taveuni who never did anything about water and electricity and we are now doing all this even though we are not from Savusavu.

"The southern end of Taveuni should have had roads 20 to 30 years ago. Why didn't people do that before?"

Tomasi Tikomailodoni of South Taveuni Secondary School said one of their main challenges was poor roads. "The poor road condition has been one of the major issues faced by many of us and this problem is also experienced by members of the communities ."

Tikomailodoni said the poor road conditions had led to students' absenteeism from school.

"The road gets worse during a heavy downpour and students miss school and therefore school results get affected. My main concern is when will the roads be upgraded, how much has the Government allocated to upgrade these roads and are there any plans to begin work and when can this be done."

Asenaca Kamikamica of Niusawa Methodist High School said they needed electricity in school because "electricity leads them to the world of technology".

"We believe that with electricity we are able to access internet, TV and technology to broaden our knowledge," she said.