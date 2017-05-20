Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Second bridge for Labasa

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 20, 2017

THE people of Labasa may have a second bridge in the near future.

Speaking during the Labasa private sector national budget presentation Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum reassured members of the public that they would get a new bridge.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the new bridge would complement earlier plans for a bypass road into Labasa Town.

"It would not be a good option to construct a new bypass road until the new bridge has been constructed," he said. "We are also looking into the construction of the proposed bypass road.

"You will get a new bridge and the design of the bridge has been completed already."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to submissions from Labasa Chamber of Commerce chairman Satish Kumar on plans to have a bypass road in Labasa Town.

Mr Kumar said talks for the bypass road had begun 50 years ago, adding it had never materialised.

"No Government has ever implemented the bypass road but I believe that your Government is able to do this.

"The road is needed for heavy cargo vehicles especially logging and cane trucks. Having the bypass road will also ensure that dust problem in schools is controlled."








