METHODOLOGY

* Poll dates: May 8-12, 2017

* Sample: 1044 adults aged 18+ years

* Margin of error: +/- 3.1% at 95% confidence level

* Coverage: National

* Method: Computer assisted telephone interviewing (mobile and landline)

* Question: How do you personally feel about the freedoms and controls that media in Fiji have at the moment? Would you say:

* The media should have more freedom and less controls, or

* The regulations and controls in place are about right, or

* There should be more control over the media?