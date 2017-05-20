Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a regular contributor.

There was a staff meeting to discuss performance and other organisational management issues called by the CEO of a certain organisation.

As usual, towards the end of the meeting, after all major issues had been discussed the CEO looked around the table to ask if anyone had an issue they would like to raise.

There was this new manager — youthful and vibrant.

She goes: "There is an issue I am having with my computer. It is very slow and it is having lots of problems."

Everyone in the room became quiet and tense, as the way she put the issue made everyone think this might be one of those much publicised malware or virus attacks going around the world.

She continued: "I thought my computer may have gotten a virus or something, so I summoned the IT company that deals with our IT issues."

Now everyone's ears and eyes were wide open knowing this was an important issue to learn from. Then she ends it in a cool way.

"Well, the boys from the IT company came over to diagnose my computer and said I need a mouse."

Everyone couldn't stop laughing, including the CEO.

What a way to end a tense meeting.