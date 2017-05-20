Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM: Bula spirit for COP 23

Aqela Susu
Saturday, May 20, 2017

FIJI will infuse COP 23 with the Fijian "Bula spirit" of inclusiveness, friendliness and solidarity and promote the Pacific concept of talanoa.

While speaking to representatives from 200 countries at Bonn in Germany yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said the concept of talanoa, was a process of inclusive, participatory and transparent dialogue that built empathy and led to decision-making for the collective good, mostly practised in Fiji.

"It is not about finger pointing and laying blame, but is about listening to each other, learning from each other, sharing stories, skills and experiences. By focusing on the benefits of action, this process will move the global climate agenda forward," Mr Bainimarama said.

Fiji's vision as incoming president of COP 23 includes advancing the work of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and preserving the multilateral consensus for decisive action to address the underlying causes of climate change.

These were all outlined by Mr Bainimarama during his address in Germany yesterday.

He said this vision included upholding and advancing the Paris Agreement, ensuring progress on the implementation guidelines and undertaking consultations together with the Moroccan COP 22 presidency to design the process for the Facilitative Dialogue in 2018.

He said Fiji also wanted to build greater resilience for all vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, including extreme weather events and rising sea levels; to enable access to climate adaptation finance, renewable energy, clean water and affordable climate risk and disaster insurance; and to promote sustainable agriculture.

He said we were all vulnerable and needed to act.

Mr Bainimarama also revealed one of Fiji's visions was to forge a grand coalition to accelerate climate action before 2020 and beyond.

He said this coalition would be formed between civil society, the scientific community, the private sector and all levels of government, including cities and regions.

Mr Bainimarama added the countries including Fiji were the most vulnerable and must be heard.

"But together we must speak out for the whole world — every global citizen — because no-one, no matter who they are or where they live, will ultimately escape the impact of climate change."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Paddlers begin marathon clean up
  2. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads
  3. Families live in fear after home invasions
  4. Owners want nightclub hours extended
  5. 69,792 cases for SCGC
  6. PM: Bula spirit for COP 23
  7. Second bridge for Labasa
  8. Talks hear of importance of research
  9. More free press, less control: Poll
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  3. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  4. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  5. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  6. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  7. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  8. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  9. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)
  10. Preferred PM Monday (15 May)