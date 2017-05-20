PM: Bula spirit for COP 23

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama addressing COP consultations in Bonn, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIJI will infuse COP 23 with the Fijian "Bula spirit" of inclusiveness, friendliness and solidarity and promote the Pacific concept of talanoa.

While speaking to representatives from 200 countries at Bonn in Germany yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said the concept of talanoa, was a process of inclusive, participatory and transparent dialogue that built empathy and led to decision-making for the collective good, mostly practised in Fiji.

"It is not about finger pointing and laying blame, but is about listening to each other, learning from each other, sharing stories, skills and experiences. By focusing on the benefits of action, this process will move the global climate agenda forward," Mr Bainimarama said.

Fiji's vision as incoming president of COP 23 includes advancing the work of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and preserving the multilateral consensus for decisive action to address the underlying causes of climate change.

These were all outlined by Mr Bainimarama during his address in Germany yesterday.

He said this vision included upholding and advancing the Paris Agreement, ensuring progress on the implementation guidelines and undertaking consultations together with the Moroccan COP 22 presidency to design the process for the Facilitative Dialogue in 2018.

He said Fiji also wanted to build greater resilience for all vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, including extreme weather events and rising sea levels; to enable access to climate adaptation finance, renewable energy, clean water and affordable climate risk and disaster insurance; and to promote sustainable agriculture.

He said we were all vulnerable and needed to act.

Mr Bainimarama also revealed one of Fiji's visions was to forge a grand coalition to accelerate climate action before 2020 and beyond.

He said this coalition would be formed between civil society, the scientific community, the private sector and all levels of government, including cities and regions.

Mr Bainimarama added the countries including Fiji were the most vulnerable and must be heard.

"But together we must speak out for the whole world — every global citizen — because no-one, no matter who they are or where they live, will ultimately escape the impact of climate change."