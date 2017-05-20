Fiji Time: 10:49 AM on Saturday 20 May

Talks hear of importance of research

Litia Cava
Saturday, May 20, 2017

MOST research studies conducted by universities fail to contribute to policy-making, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

The minister said this was because results of the studies conducted did not reach policy makers.

He highlighted this as an issue in his opening address at the first talanoa session between staff of the Fiji National University (FNU) and representatives of various government ministries at the Grand Pacific Hotel (GPH) in Suva yesterday.

Dr Reddy said the enactment of the National Research Council Bill by Parliament aimed to provide for a national body to pursue and fund activities to raise standards and development of research.

"Through this national research council, governments will become a strategic investor in research infrastructure and have major programs to invest in science, technology and innovation capability," he said.

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said after the research talanoa session the university aimed to develop research projects that aligned with national policies.

"The purpose of this exercise is to meet our stakeholders in Government and understand what their policies are so that we can refocus our research and have a concentrated effort," he said.








