Paddlers begin marathon clean up

+ Enlarge this image V6 paddlers attach their outrigger canoes to the support boat in preparation for the Viti SUP & Va'a Rewa River to Ocean Marathon. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 10:03AM SEVENTY paddlers are heading up the Rewa River this hour to form a flottilla which will conduct a river to ocean clean up.

In the first ever conservation initiative of its kind, the paddlers of the 'Viti SUP & Va'a' will clean up a portion of the Rewa River as they paddle down stream into the Ocean at Laucala Bay.

The group includes marine scientists and members of the Catholic and Methodist churches.

Together the paddlers, scientists and faith based activists want to highlight at community level the importance of keeping our oceans clean.

The paddle begins at Draubuta village in Tokatoka at 11.30am.