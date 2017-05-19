Fiji Time: 3:55 AM on Saturday 20 May

Fiji Times

Host Chiefs lead at half time

MAIKELI SERU
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 8:35PM THE Gallagher Chiefs have a four point lead for 17-13 against the Crusaders in their Suva Super Rugby match at the ANZ Stadium.

The Crusaders led 3-0 from two penalties to Richie Mo'unga in the 3rd and 13th minutes.

The Chiefs scored their first through Tim Nanai-Williams in the 20th to trail 5-6.

James Lowe put the hosts ahead with his try in the 23rd before Crusaders Pete Samu tore the host's defence four minutes later to see Chiefs 10-13 Crusaders.

In the 29th, Chiefs forwards drove to the try line to lead 17-13 at half time.

