Fiji Time: 7:39 PM on Friday 19 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mixed opinions in manslaughter trial

AQELA SUSU
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 7:23PM THREE assessors returned with a mix opinion in a manslaughter trial against five men who have been appearing before the High Court in Suva.

Sekope Toduadua and his son Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua along with Josese Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani are charged with one count of manslaughter.

The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

Two assessors returned with a not guilty opinion for all accused persons while the third assessor found Mr Toduadua and his son Mr Sivoduadua Toduadua and Mr Netani guilty.

The same assessor also found Mr Tawake and Mr Yakelo not guilty of the charge.

Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment on the case next Monday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP
  2. Nasoko's 7s race
  3. Minimum wage rate
  4. McKenzie's back
  5. Accused regrets mistakes
  6. Sex crimes emerge
  7. Concerns over land lease renewals without consent
  8. School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms
  9. Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws
  10. Cutters, maids qualify too

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  3. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  4. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  7. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  8. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  9. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  10. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)