Mixed opinions in manslaughter trial

Update: 7:23PM THREE assessors returned with a mix opinion in a manslaughter trial against five men who have been appearing before the High Court in Suva.

Sekope Toduadua and his son Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua along with Josese Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani are charged with one count of manslaughter.

The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

Two assessors returned with a not guilty opinion for all accused persons while the third assessor found Mr Toduadua and his son Mr Sivoduadua Toduadua and Mr Netani guilty.

The same assessor also found Mr Tawake and Mr Yakelo not guilty of the charge.

Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment on the case next Monday.