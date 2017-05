/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ball runner to the game between Gallagher Chiefs vs BNZ Crusaders Waisea Nayacalevu, right, with his cousins Kitione Tavaga, left, and Olivia Naucukidi before the match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 7:13PM DEUBA lad Waisea Nayacalevu, 8, will be the ball runner in the match between the Gallagher Chiefs and BNZ Crusaders at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

"I am so happy because this is a lifetime opportunity," Waisea said.

"I am a Chiefs' fan and my favourite player is Damian McKenzie."

The match kicks off in the next few minutes.