Akbar to lead delegation to at the 70th World Health Assembly

Update: 6:24PM FIJI'S participation at the 70th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland is very important as it would create new opportunities to strengthen and explore new platforms for the health sector development programs.
Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar who will be leading
a delegation to the world meet highlighted this saying it would also be an
opportunity for Fiji to cast its vote for the appointment of new Director
General for the World Health Organisation (WHO).
"There will be opportunities to meet with
other health bodies and establish bilateral talks with them," Ms Akbar said.
"It puts Fiji on international platform as
well," she said.
She will be accompanied by permanent secretary for Health and Medical
Services, Philip Davies and the Principal Administrative Secretary Makarita Tikoduadua
to attend this meeting which will be held from May 22-31, 2017.