Akbar to lead delegation to at the 70th World Health Assembly

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 6:24PM FIJI'S participation at the 70th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland is very important as it would create new opportunities to strengthen and explore new platforms for the health sector development programs.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar who will be leading a delegation to the world meet highlighted this saying it would also be an opportunity for Fiji to cast its vote for the appointment of new Director General for the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

"There will be opportunities to meet with other health bodies and establish bilateral talks with them," Ms Akbar said.

"It puts Fiji on international platform as well," she said.

She will be accompanied by permanent secretary for Health and Medical Services, Philip Davies and the Principal Administrative Secretary Makarita Tikoduadua to attend this meeting which will be held from May 22-31, 2017.  








