Fijians urged to use COP23 website

Update: 6:15PM FIJIANS are being urged to use the contact form from a dedicated internet website launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in support of Fiji's presidency of the COP23.
And also to tell their own stories about the effects of climate change on their lives.
Mr Bainimrama unveiled
the website - www.cop23.com.fj before
representatives of nearly 200 countries attending UN climate talks in Bonn in
advance of the main COP23 gathering in November.
He described the website as a very important tool of
Fiji's presidency, as well as its mission to explain the impact of climate
change on the Fijian people and other Pacific Islanders.
"On it, you will find a range of information about our
plans for the coming year, as well as information about the effects of climate
change on our people and other Pacific Islanders. Plus, of course, general
information about Fiji and our engagement with the rest of the world," Mr Bainimarama
said.
Fiji is also keen to showcase stories from other
Pacific Islanders as part of its effort to make COP23 a Pacific-wide
event.