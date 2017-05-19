Fijians urged to use COP23 website

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:15PM FIJIANS are being urged to use the contact form from a dedicated internet website launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in support of Fiji's presidency of the COP23.

And also to tell their own stories about the effects of climate change on their lives.

Mr Bainimrama unveiled the website - www.cop23.com.fj before representatives of nearly 200 countries attending UN climate talks in Bonn in advance of the main COP23 gathering in November.

He described the website as a very important tool of Fiji's presidency, as well as its mission to explain the impact of climate change on the Fijian people and other Pacific Islanders.

"On it, you will find a range of information about our plans for the coming year, as well as information about the effects of climate change on our people and other Pacific Islanders. Plus, of course, general information about Fiji and our engagement with the rest of the world," Mr Bainimarama said.

Fiji is also keen to showcase stories from other Pacific Islanders as part of its effort to make COP23 a Pacific-wide event.