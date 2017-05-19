Fiji Time: 7:39 PM on Friday 19 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijians urged to use COP23 website

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 6:15PM FIJIANS are being urged to use the contact form from a dedicated internet website launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in support of Fiji's presidency of the COP23.

And also to tell their own stories about the effects of climate change on their lives.

Mr Bainimrama unveiled the website - www.cop23.com.fj before representatives of nearly 200 countries attending UN climate talks in Bonn in advance of the main COP23 gathering in November.

He described the website as a very important tool of Fiji's presidency, as well as its mission to explain the impact of climate change on the Fijian people and other Pacific Islanders.

"On it, you will find a range of information about our plans for the coming year, as well as information about the effects of climate change on our people and other Pacific Islanders. Plus, of course, general information about Fiji and our engagement with the rest of the world," Mr Bainimarama said.

Fiji is also keen to showcase stories from other Pacific Islanders as part of its effort to make COP23 a Pacific-wide event. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP
  2. Nasoko's 7s race
  3. Minimum wage rate
  4. McKenzie's back
  5. Accused regrets mistakes
  6. Sex crimes emerge
  7. Concerns over land lease renewals without consent
  8. Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws
  9. School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms
  10. Cutters, maids qualify too

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  3. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  4. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  7. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  8. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  9. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  10. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)