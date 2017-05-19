Ba water disruption on Sunday

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:53PM A BURST main at Elevuka area in Ba is expected to affect water supply to residents in the area this Sunday, May 21 from 10am to 5pm.

Areas affected include Votua, Natutu, Vadravadra, Lavuci, Navoli, Khalsa road, Nawaqarua, Wailailai, Natalecake, Sasa village, Vatiayaka and Varavu.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

The supply is expected to be gradually restored from 6pm on Sunday evening.

WAF apologises for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.