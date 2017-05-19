Fiji Time: 7:39 PM on Friday 19 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ba water disruption on Sunday

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 5:53PM A BURST main at Elevuka area in Ba is expected to affect water supply to residents in the area this Sunday, May 21 from 10am to 5pm.

Areas affected include Votua, Natutu, Vadravadra, Lavuci, Navoli, Khalsa road, Nawaqarua, Wailailai, Natalecake, Sasa village, Vatiayaka and Varavu.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

The supply is expected to be gradually restored from 6pm on Sunday evening.

WAF apologises for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP
  2. Nasoko's 7s race
  3. Minimum wage rate
  4. McKenzie's back
  5. Accused regrets mistakes
  6. Sex crimes emerge
  7. Concerns over land lease renewals without consent
  8. Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws
  9. School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms
  10. Cutters, maids qualify too

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  3. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  4. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  7. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  8. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  9. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  10. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)