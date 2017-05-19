Ba water disruption on Sunday

Update: 5:53PM A BURST main at Elevuka area in Ba is expected to affect water supply to residents in the area this Sunday, May 21 from 10am to 5pm.
Areas affected include Votua,
Natutu, Vadravadra, Lavuci, Navoli, Khalsa road, Nawaqarua, Wailailai, Natalecake,
Sasa village, Vatiayaka and Varavu.
The
Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in those areas
to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.
The
supply is expected to be gradually restored from 6pm on Sunday evening.
WAF apologises for any inconvenience
that this disruption may cause.