Photographer to miss Fashion Week

Update: 5:43PM WHEN Fiji Fashion Week (FJFW) begins next week, the man behind most of the shows iconic images will for the first time in four years, not be there.
Asvin
Singh, better known as Bau says it was unfortunate that he has had to choose
between the World Supermodel Production (WSP) in China and FJFW which starts
Monday 22.
"I have
been the official Photographer for Fiji Fashion Week for the last 4 years now,
this year I did all their promo shoots, unfortunately WSP falls on the same
week as FJFW and last year my tickets were booked for WSP, and in January the
dates for FJFW was moved from mid-May to end of May," Bau said.
"Thus I had
no option but to go for WSP."
The
photographer best known for his fashion shots on several other of the country's
big fashion and pageant events said the part of FJFW he would miss the most is
the children?s show on Saturday.
"As the
main catwalk Photographer shooting kids on the catwalk is a very interesting
experience as kids are so random and you have no idea what they will do and
this makes it very exciting."
Singh and
lone Fijian participant at the WSP, Zaira Begg leave Saturday May 20.
Singh who
was on the team to bring the WSP to Fiji for the first time a few years ago
will for the second year be Director of Photography at the annual WSP after a
successful first stint in South Africa last year.
He gets to
photograph over 30 models from around the world competing in a series of
fashion photoshoots and modelling competitions, all vying for a spot at the
Trump Model Management in New York.
Fijian
model Phillipa Steele was scouted by Trump Model Management several years ago.
While Bau
is nervous about the possibility of equipment failure, he is very excited about
the possibility of shooting thirty models on top Macau Tower.