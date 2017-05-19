Photographer to miss Fashion Week

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Asvin Singh, the official FJFW photographer who will not be attending the show this year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:43PM WHEN Fiji Fashion Week (FJFW) begins next week, the man behind most of the shows iconic images will for the first time in four years, not be there.

Asvin Singh, better known as Bau says it was unfortunate that he has had to choose between the World Supermodel Production (WSP) in China and FJFW which starts Monday 22.

"I have been the official Photographer for Fiji Fashion Week for the last 4 years now, this year I did all their promo shoots, unfortunately WSP falls on the same week as FJFW and last year my tickets were booked for WSP, and in January the dates for FJFW was moved from mid-May to end of May," Bau said.

"Thus I had no option but to go for WSP."

The photographer best known for his fashion shots on several other of the country's big fashion and pageant events said the part of FJFW he would miss the most is the children?s show on Saturday.

"As the main catwalk Photographer shooting kids on the catwalk is a very interesting experience as kids are so random and you have no idea what they will do and this makes it very exciting."

Singh and lone Fijian participant at the WSP, Zaira Begg leave Saturday May 20.

Singh who was on the team to bring the WSP to Fiji for the first time a few years ago will for the second year be Director of Photography at the annual WSP after a successful first stint in South Africa last year.

He gets to photograph over 30 models from around the world competing in a series of fashion photoshoots and modelling competitions, all vying for a spot at the Trump Model Management in New York.

Fijian model Phillipa Steele was scouted by Trump Model Management several years ago.

While Bau is nervous about the possibility of equipment failure, he is very excited about the possibility of shooting thirty models on top Macau Tower.