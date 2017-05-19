Manslaughter trial assessors return with mixed opinions

/ Front page / News

Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment on the case next Monday.

Update: 5:39PM THREE assessors returned with a mixed opinion in a manslaughter trial at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Sekope Toduadua and his son Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua along with Josese Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani are charged with one count of manslaughter.

The five are alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

Two assessors returned with a not guilty opinion for all accused persons while the third assessor found Mr Toduadua and his son, Mr Sivoduadua Toduadua and Mr Netani guilty of the charge

The same assessor also found Mr Tawake and Mr Yakelo not guilty of the charge.

