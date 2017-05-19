Manslaughter trial assessors return with mixed opinions

Update: 5:39PM THREE assessors returned with a mixed opinion in a manslaughter trial at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.
Sekope Toduadua and his son Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua along with Josese
Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani are charged with one count of
manslaughter.
The five are alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on
September 25, 2014.
Two assessors returned with a not guilty opinion for all accused persons
while the third assessor found Mr Toduadua and his son, Mr Sivoduadua Toduadua
and Mr Netani guilty of the charge
The same assessor also found Mr Tawake and Mr Yakelo not guilty of the
charge.
Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment on the case next
Monday.