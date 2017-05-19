Fiji Time: 7:39 PM on Friday 19 May

Public urged to report illegal vehicle lights

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 4:47PM MEMBERS of the public are encouraged to report sightings of illegal vehicle lights to LTA via free texting to 582 or email complaints@lta.com.fj.

Motorists and drivers are being reminded to refrain from installing "non-conforming coloured or flashing lights" on their vehicles.

The Land Transport Authority is also warning against the "smoking or tinting" of vehicle headlamps and tail lamps.

LTA chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi said High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights were those that emitted a greater intensity of light also causing more glare compared with other normal vehicle headlamps such as halogen lamps.

"The Land Transport Regulation 2000, which covers vehicle registration and construction clearly states that all lamps must be constructed and adjusted as to minimise glare," Mr Piantedosi said.

"This can get worse during heavy rain as wet roads can reflect bright light directly onto oncoming vehicles."

He added that non-conforming lights included coloured headlamps and tinted or smoked lamps which could distract drivers on the road leading to accidents.

"Flashing or rotating lights are also meant for emergency vehicles only."

Public service vehicles (PSV) with flashing lights inside and outside have also been warned to follow proper standards.








