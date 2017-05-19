Opposition calls for review of free medicine applications

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 4:41PM FIJI'S Opposition Leader Ro Temimumu Kepa is calling on the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to urgently review applications by Fijians to benefit from the Free Medicine Scheme.

In a statement, Ro Teimumu said this was their constitutional right and for the ministry and the Commission to take remedial action.

She said Minister for Health Rosy Akbar had highlighted in the Government publication, Fiji Focus, that the FijiFirst Government's widely publicised Free Medicine Scheme was given out to the Fijian people based on regional discrimination and was not benefitting all Fijians.

"She revealed that only 24,438 were receiving the free medicine benefits having access to 142 medicines listed under price control," Ro Teimumu said.

"This is despite the increase in the allocation for the Free Medicine Scheme in the 2016 to 2017 budget which is not only worrying but disconcerting and is becoming a trademark of the FijiFirst string of broken promises to the people of Fiji."

Ms Akbar had said that of the 24,438 recipients, 13,758 were from the Western Division, 7223 from the Central Division and 3457 from the Northern Division.

"If indeed this is true, then it points out to discrimination based on regionalism," Ro Teimumu said.

"Opposition is appalled like the Fijian people that despite suffering in the aftermath from the brunt of TC Winston and bonded to poverty of access, there is no recipient under the scheme from the Eastern Division as it is deduced from the statement by the Minister for Health."