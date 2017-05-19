10 lucky winners for Crusaders competition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A competition winner receives her ticket from Craig Magnusson. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:31PM TEN Fijians have each won a premium ticket to watch the Crusaders play the Chiefs in Suva later this evening.

This after they took part in the NIVEA Crusaders competition run by Trend Media Pacific on Facebook.

A statement by Trend Media Pacific also confirmed that six lucky people each won themselves a signed jersey of the BNZ Crusaders.

The names of the winners of the jerseys and tickets were drawn in Suva last Wednesday by Craig Magnusson, the Export and Business Development Manager of Beiersdorf, manufacturer and distributors of NIVEA.

Mr Magnusson congratulated all the winners and thanked everyone for entering the competition.

"I certainly hope you will enjoy the game. I hope you will continue to support the NIVEA Men brand," he said.

Prominent skincare brand NIVEA Men are partners with BNZ Crusaders.