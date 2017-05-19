Fiji Time: 7:39 PM on Friday 19 May

Baby Pearls wins

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 4:26PM FIJI'S Baby Pearls won their last game against Fiji Secondary School 40-24 in the Digicel Punjas International Secondary School Netball challenge at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

Pearls coach Filomena Korovulavula said the girls really reflected so well after their games on Thursday as they talked about their weakness.

"We kept encouraging them when they play to always take the opportunity when they see one," Korovulavula said.

"We spoke to them on handling the pressure on court because one of the main area we saw is that they were passing anyhow whenever they had the chance to take the ball.

"They don't stop and look at the person to throw, they just pass to whoever they see and we know that's how they are pressured and we try to talk to them to keep them calm, we went over and over again on that area."

Fiji is now in the semi-final along with Aotearoa Maori, Australia and Auckland Samoa tomorrow.








