Super Rugby fever here

+ Enlarge this image Tamzeed Koya and student Pita Wara at the Fiji Sports Council complex with their Super Rugby tickets. Picture: MAIKELI SERU

Update: 3:54PM SUVA City is in Super Rugby mode.

With hours away to kick-off at the ANZ Stadium between hosts Gallagher Chiefs and the BNZ Crusaders, the Fijian rugby fever has hit home - there's a mad rush for tickets and jerseys and T-shirts for fans to wear to the game.

Shops in Suva had run short of supply.

Fiji Sports Council and TicketDirect staff have been busy since 8am today to cater for the long line of last minute multi-racial Fijian rugby fans looking for tickets.

Among them was Tamzeed Koya, an information technology (IT) officer of Suva, and Vunimono High School Year 9 student Pita Wara.

"I am on day off and almost missed out because I waited until today. Next year, I will be early in buying my ticket. This is my first Super Rugby match," Koya said.

Public safety

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force will be vigilant in ensuring the safety of fans.

Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said: "Specialised units will be deployed to the ANZ Stadium consisting of the Police Special Response Unit, K-9 and Drugs to name a few, and random checks will be conducted at all points of entries. Safety regulations set out by the management of the ANZ Stadium must be strictly followed."

Road closure

"We will also be closing off the stretch of road from the junctions of Queen Elizabeth Drive and Grantham Road from 4pm. We will only allow those with the approved vehicle passes to enter the restricted areas," he said.

Police traffic officers will be deployed from 3pm.

Fiji Sports Council CEO and Super Rugby organising committee chair Litiana Loabuka said the match would be telecast live to 154 countries.

Gates open at 4pm and kick-off will be at 7.35pm.