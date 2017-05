/ Front page / News

Update: 3:49PM FIJI'S Land Transport Authority weighs around an average of 100 trucks a week on Vanua Levu.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, a statement from the authority stated that out of that, almost 5 per cent were found to be non-compliant copping Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs).

"The TINs were accompanied by a $1000 fine for every tonne in excess of the legal weight limit," the authority stated.