Budget consultation: Labasa bypass discussed

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 3:46PM THE implementation of a bypass road through Labasa Town has been discussed for the last 50 years now without any results, says Labasa Chamber of Commerce chairman Satish Kumar.

As part of his submission at the National Budget consultation, Mr Kumar said having a bypass road would ease traffic in the northern town, especially large cargo vehicles. 

Mr Kumar said this would also ensure the control of dust through the town area. 

Responding to his submissions, Attorney General and acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the town would need another new bridge to address the issue.

He said having a bypass road would totally solve the problem, adding they were looking into the issue.








