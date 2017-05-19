National swimming body eyes maritime schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji National Schools Swimming Association president Patrick Bower (left) and Pacific Energy business manager lubricants Tapuaki Finauga at the cheque presentation in Suva. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:43PM FIJI'S National Schools Swimming Association president Patrick Bower says they will be looking to extend their swimming development programs to maritime schools in the near future.

He made the announcement after receiving a $5000 cheque from Pacific Energy today.

"It could be done. They are looking at it, to get schools to initially move. We need not move till there is actually a pool," Bower said.

"When we started this program, we went to Ba, we went to Labasa to show the teachers that they can take up swimming lessons in a river or by the sea."

He said not having swimming pools should not be an excuse for conducting swimming development and water safety programs.

The handover was held at the Pacific Energy headquarters.