Budget consultation: Students raise transportation concerns

LUISA QIOLEVU
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 3:00PM TRANSPORTATION issues was heavily discussed at today's national budget consultation with students of Cakaudrove.

The consultation, held at Monfort Technical Institute in Savusavu, consisted of about 200 students including those from Taveuni.

Cite Ravula of Niusawa Methodist High School on Taveuni said the delayed transportation faced daily had resulted in late arrivals to school.

"We would like the Government to look into our transport issues as most times we would arrive late to school and there are times where we have to walk back home from school because the truck does not come or is late in picking us up," Ravula said.

"The Government pays them to pick us from home to school every day through our bus fare vouchers and most of the time we don't have any idea of why they are late."

Minister for Economy Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said transportation problems were one of the main issues discussed at the consultations.








