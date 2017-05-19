Police remind Suva on road closure

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:50PM REMEMBER that the stretch of road from the junctions of Queen Elizabeth Drive and Grantham Road will be closed from 4pm ahead of tonight's Super 14 Rugby match between the Gallagher Chiefs and the BNZ Crusaders.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said the traffic officers at the scene would only allow "those with the approved vehicle passes" to enter the road and areas, which have been restricted in preparation for the match.

"Traffic officers will be deployed from 3pm to control and direct traffic and from 4pm, full closure will be done for the above mentioned roads," ACP Tudravu said.

"Specialised units will be deployed to the ANZ Stadium consisting of the Police Special Response Unit, K-9 and Drugs to name a few, and random checks will be conducted at all points of entries."