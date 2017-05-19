Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Friday 19 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police remind Suva on road closure

LICE MOVONO
Friday, May 19, 2017

Update: 2:50PM REMEMBER that the stretch of road from the junctions of Queen Elizabeth Drive and Grantham Road will be closed from 4pm ahead of tonight's Super 14 Rugby match between the Gallagher Chiefs and the BNZ Crusaders.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said the traffic officers at the scene would only allow "those with the approved vehicle passes" to enter the road and areas, which have been restricted in preparation for the match.

"Traffic officers will be deployed from 3pm to control and direct traffic and from 4pm, full closure will be done for the above mentioned roads," ACP Tudravu said.

"Specialised units will be deployed to the ANZ Stadium consisting of the Police Special Response Unit, K-9 and Drugs to name a few, and random checks will be conducted at all points of entries."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP
  2. Nasoko's 7s race
  3. Minimum wage rate
  4. McKenzie's back
  5. Accused regrets mistakes
  6. Sex crimes emerge
  7. Concerns over land lease renewals without consent
  8. School replaces run-down, unsafe classrooms
  9. Ministry overhauls outdated employment laws
  10. Cutters, maids qualify too

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  2. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  3. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  4. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  7. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  8. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  9. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  10. The Marines of Dravuwalu Sunday (14 May)