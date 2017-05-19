Baby of the pageant oozes confidence

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji finalist Asinate Koroi who is also the baby of the pageant. Picture: SUPPLIED/Niyaaz Dean

Update: 2:43PM BABY of the Miss World Pageant Asinate Colati Koroi is a student at the Dudley High School in Toorak.

Despite her young age, the 16-year-old lass who is originally from Levuka-i-Gau in the Lomaiviti Province is also quite confident in her outing at the pageant that takes place in Suva on June 8.

This is because Ms Koroi has not only taken part in a pageant before but also did quite well when she became 1st Runner Up at the 2014 Miss Teen Hibiscus Pageant.

"Taking part in the Hibiscus Festival was not only an honour but a wonderful opportunity to be able to stand up there on stage and use that platform to voice my opinions on current issues that needs to be urgently addressed today concerning the lives of teenagers and children out there," Miss Koroi said.

"It did not only build up my self confidence and self-esteem, it gave me the strength to come out of my comfort zone and not to be afraid to stand up for what I know is right."

And so when she competes at the Miss World Pageant, the cause that the Year 11 student will stand up for is gender equality but is particularly concerned about changing societal attitudes towards young women in particular.

The vasu of Nukuloa noticed that women were more often taught to know their place was in the kitchen and encouraged to aspire to marriage and perform domestic duties only.

Miss Koroi said while the advice to perform domestic duties may have its advantages, the downside was that women were "not given the freedom to have a dream and goal for themselves to achieve".

"This is important to me as a young woman of today because I want to achieve more than just being someone who just 'belongs in the kitchen'. I want to hopefully urge and encourage other young women out there that, yes! I can become a CEO of an organisation!

"I want to give other young women out there the freedom to achieve their dreams and goals in life and given a little bit of respect in our society instead of just being looked down on in the community."

Asinate is studying Commerce subjects at the Toorak school and loves to dance and read mysterious novels.

If she wins the Miss World Fiji crown, Asinate will not look very far to find a Fijian characteristic to share on the international stage when the international pageant takes place in China.

"The endemic creatures that are found only in Fiji especially the Kacau ni Gau (since I am from Gau) and the love that we have for others" is what she will highlight on the world stage.